Who is Saudi billionaire Sahoo bint Abdullah, did she really marry her Pakistani driver?

12:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Who is Saudi billionaire Sahoo bint Abdullah, did she really marry her Pakistani driver?
Dubai – A clip of ‘Saudi Arabian billionaire businesswoman’ Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob and her driver's marriage is making rounds on social media.

The woman in the video is said to be a ‘Saudi Arabian billionaire’, while the groom is a Pakistani driver. The news was widely circulated on social media, while there is no confirmation or statement from the bride or groom.

According to the circulation, the bride's wealth is around 8 billion USD, and she owns several hotels and residential properties in Saudi Arabia. She also owns business towers in France. The news said the Saudi woman and her driver tied the knot in a simple ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

On the other hand, there are no details on the internet available about the Saudi business tycoon. Also, the online search did not reveal any profile of Sahoo bint Abdullah Al-Mahboob.

The unusual event divided the netizens, as many called the incident ‘fake’.

