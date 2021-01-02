Trump Hotel hikes up room fares around Biden's inauguration
01:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Trump Hotel hikes up room fares around Biden's inauguration
WASHINGTON – Ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this month, the Trump International Hotel in Washington has increased its room fares for lodging to over three times their usual rate.

The rates have now been increased to $2,225 for 19 and 20 for this month.

The website of the hotel has stated that a two-night minimum stay is required for guests visiting around Inauguration Day on January 20. On normal days, the average room charge for the hotel is priced at $400.

Moreover, the other hotels have also raised the rates for their rooms during the inaugural ceremony; however, they are not priced higher than the Trump hotel. 

It is not strange for hotels in Washington to hike up their prices for presidential inaugurations; in fact, a lot of hotels promote specials fares.

