Moosa Harraj makes history as fourth Pakistani to win Oxford Student Union Presidency

Moosa Harraj Makes History As Fourth Pakistani To Win Oxford Student Union Presidency

LONDON – Moosa Harraj has joined elite list as fourth Pakistani to bag Presidency of Oxford University Student Union, joining the ranks of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and others .

Harraj, who is studying Economics at Balliol College, Oxford, etched his name in history, after being elected as next president of the Oxford University Student Union (OUSU) for upcoming term.

He clinched the position after a highly competitive election for world-renowned debating society, securing 200 more votes than his opponent, Chris Collins, in an election that saw a record-breaking voter turnout.

Moosa got 833 first-preference votes – which is one of the highest ever cast for a candidate in recent times.

Besides being fourth from South Asian nation, the son of federal minister Raza Hayat Hiraj becomes first Pakistani-origin president from Punjab. Before arriving at Oxford in 2023, he attended Aitchison College in Lahore and Charterhouse School in Surrey.

Moosa’s feat earned her widespread praise, and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Faisal, extended his congratulations to Harraj. Dr. Faisal calling the election as a proud moment for Pakistan and wished Moosa success in his future endeavors.

The election win also shows growing influence of Pakistani students at prestigious international universities.

