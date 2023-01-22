WATCH – Hammad Shoaib effortlessly grooves to SRK's song

Lollywood's versatile actor Hammad Shoaib has proven that his talent knows no boundaries. The 25-year-old star rose to fame with his impeccable performance in Ishq Hai and gained a huge fan following.

With hundreds and thousands of admirers on social media platforms, Shoaib has cemented himself among the most influential rising stars in the showbiz fraternity, thanks to his successful career and stunning dancing.

The Soteli Maamta actor recently posted a dance video, breaking the internet for all the good reasons.

The handsome star's passion for dancing has been proven by his viral dance videos usually at wedding functions. With yet another Instagram post, the Shehnai starlet was seen effortlessly grooving to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest song Jhoome Jo Pathan. Lo and behold, the Pardes star has the internet in love with him and his spot-on dance moves.

He captioned the video, "Dance from your heart and let your passion shine through."

Social media users flooded Shoaib's comment section with love.

On the work front, Shoaib was recently seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Saaya 2, Hasrat, and Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.