Zeenat Aman makes Instagram debut

Web Desk 05:12 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Source: Zeenat Aman (Instagram)

The iconic actress Zeenat Aman dominated the 70s with her exceptional acting talent and stunning beauty. She was renowned for her bold and unconventional roles, and also set fashion trends with her unique sense of style.

Aman, the epitome of beauty and grace, rose to fame at the young age of 19 after winning both the Femina Miss India Pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International Pageant. She went on to become one of the most renowned and beloved actors in Bollywood.

Recently, she made her Instagram debut, delighting her fans with two stunning photos. In the photos, she radiates elegance as she showcases a stunning grey and white striped ensemble.

"Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram ????" captioned the 71-year-old.

In another post, Zeenat wrote: "In the 70s, the film and fashion industry was absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though is different. This series of pictures was shot by young photographer Tanya in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together." She signed off the post with these words: "It's such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

As soon as the veteran actor dropped her debut pictures, actress Neetu Kapoor became the first celebrity to comment on the post. She wrote: “Welcome” followed by a heart emoji.

Aman's legendary filmography speaks for itself. The former beauty queen has captivated audiences as the lead in blockbuster hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among others.

Zeenat Aman files complaint against businessman: Accused for stalking and molestation

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

