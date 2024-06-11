Severe heat: Saudi Arabia bans midday outdoor work for three months 

JEDDAH (Muhammad Akram Asad) – The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health announced that from June 15 to September 15, working in direct sunlight between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM will be prohibited for all private sector employees.
This three-month restriction aims to protect workers from the intense midday heat.
According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the decision is intended to ensure worker safety and health, aligning with international occupational safety and health standards to provide a safe and healthy work environment.
The Ministry has urged employers to adhere to this rule to create a secure work environment and protect employees from accidents and illnesses.
For enforcement, the Ministry will form national teams to monitor compliance during the specified hours, ensuring that workers are not exposed to direct sunlight.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
