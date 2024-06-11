Severe heat: Saudi Arabia bans midday outdoor work for three months 

JEDDAH (Muhammad Akram Asad) – The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health announced that from June 15 to September 15, working in direct sunlight between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM will be prohibited for all private sector employees.

This three-month restriction aims to protect workers from the intense midday heat.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the decision is intended to ensure worker safety and health, aligning with international occupational safety and health standards to provide a safe and healthy work environment.

The Ministry has urged employers to adhere to this rule to create a secure work environment and protect employees from accidents and illnesses.

For enforcement, the Ministry will form national teams to monitor compliance during the specified hours, ensuring that workers are not exposed to direct sunlight.