11 terrorists gunned down in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district, said ISPR on Tuesday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted in the operation.
The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.
The ISPR, in the statement, reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
