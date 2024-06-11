11 terrorists gunned down in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district, said ISPR on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted in the operation.

The intelligence based operation was in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

The ISPR, in the statement, reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.