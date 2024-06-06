ML-1 Upgradation: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks Chinese investment for mega rail project

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif discussed Chinese investment for the ML-1 upgradation project during key meeting with Chairman of China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, in Beijing.

PM Sharif is in Beijing for a series of engagements aimed at strengthening Pakistan-China relations. His schedule includes addressing a reception for Pakistan-China friendship and business, as well as meetings with heads of various Chinese organizations.

In his meeting, the premier highlighted the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and China in various sectors such as agriculture, information technology, the blue economy, communication, minerals, and mining.

He also reiterated Islamabad's commitment to the security of Chinese nationals in the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised CIDCA's significant role in supporting Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, post-2022 flood reconstruction, and the provision of polio vaccines.

Furthermore, PM appreciated CIDCA's support for various CPEC projects, including Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital, the Desalination Plant in Gwadar, and the New Gwadar International Airport. Ambassador Luo Zhaohui offered CIDCA's assistance to Pakistan in Special Economic Zones and the health sector.

Both leaders referred to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a symbol of the strong friendship between the two countries. They highlighted the positive outcomes of the Joint Working Group on Socioeconomic Development under CPEC and expressed confidence in the continued momentum in CPEC phase II to enhance the lives and livelihoods of the people.