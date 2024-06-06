Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024

Toyota Yaris remains among the popular sedans from Indus Motors Company (IMC). The car is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.
Built by Japanese autogiant, Yaris follows legacy for longevity. Its fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice, while its competitive pricing ensures it remains affordable.
Despite its compact size, the car offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, the Yaris is also a safe option for drivers and passengers alike. Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.
In regards to fuel efficiency, Yaris performs well in city driving, achieving an average of 14.9 km per liter with the 1.5-liter engine and 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.
Under the hood, top Yaris models are backed by 1.5-liter engines, while the other four variants come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines. All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.50
|77.20
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.00
|205.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
