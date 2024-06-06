Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024

Toyota Yaris remains among the popular sedans from Indus Motors Company (IMC). The car is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.

Built by Japanese autogiant, Yaris follows legacy for longevity. Its fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice, while its competitive pricing ensures it remains affordable.

Despite its compact size, the car offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, the Yaris is also a safe option for drivers and passengers alike. Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

In regards to fuel efficiency, Yaris performs well in city driving, achieving an average of 14.9 km per liter with the 1.5-liter engine and 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.

Under the hood, top Yaris models are backed by 1.5-liter engines, while the other four variants come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines. All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.