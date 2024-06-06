Search

Business

Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024

Web Desk
01:13 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024
Source: File Photo

Toyota Yaris remains among the popular sedans from Indus Motors Company (IMC). The car is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.

Built by Japanese autogiant, Yaris follows legacy for longevity. Its fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice, while its competitive pricing ensures it remains affordable.

Despite its compact size, the car offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, the Yaris is also a safe option for drivers and passengers alike. Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

In regards to fuel efficiency, Yaris performs well in city driving, achieving an average of 14.9 km per liter with the 1.5-liter engine and 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.

Under the hood, top Yaris models are backed by 1.5-liter engines, while the other four variants come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines. All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Toyota Corolla Cross petrol variant launched in Pakistan; check prices, specs

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:13 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024

01:03 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

PM Shehbaz's visit to China opening new business horizons for ...

12:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

ML-1 Upgradation: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks Chinese investment for mega ...

11:49 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check ...

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

12:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

How much of Policy Rate cut is expected in upcoming SBP MPC review?

Business

10:42 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Chinese tech giant interested in investing in mobile phones, EV bikes ...

01:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

U Bank inaugurates its first Islamic Banking Window in Karachi

09:51 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today- SAR to Rupee - 5 June 2024

Advertisement

Latest

04:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Flight testing begins at Gwadar Airport: Here's expected timeline of operation

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: