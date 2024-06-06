Search

PM Shehbaz's visit to China opening new business horizons for Pakistani businesses

Web Desk
01:03 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif met with Mr. Zhu Zhaojiang, founder and chairman of the Chinese company Transsion Holdings, in Shenzhen.

During the meeting, interest was expressed in investment opportunities in Transsion Holdings' mobile manufacturing unit in Pakistan and investment in four sectors in Pakistan: mobile phone production, electric bikes, modern agriculture, and fintech.

On the occasion,  Prime Minister said that the government of Pakistan continues to ensure facilities for foreign investors and business personalities. He invited Transsion Holdings to produce goods locally in Pakistan and export them abroad.

During the meeting, the Chairman of Transsion Holdings briefed the Prime Minister on the company's current operations in Pakistan, its global exports, and further investment projects in Pakistan. 

He informed the Prime Minister that the company already has a unit established in Pakistan for the production of mobile phones, providing employment to over 5,000 Pakistanis daily. 

The company is keen on expanding its investment in mobile phone production in Pakistan, which will increase their exports from Pakistan after mobile phone production.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Orangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal, Attaullah Tarar, and Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shazia Fatima Khawaja also participated in the meeting.

Renowned business figures from the Pakistan Mobile Phone industry & Transsion Holding partners in Pakistan Amir Allawala, CEO of Tecno Transsion Electronics Mr. Muzzafar Paracha, CEO of Airlink Communicationsand Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor, CEO of Inovi Telecom were also present in the meeting .

The presence of Pakistani mobile phone industry icons  in the meeting underscores the momentum towards fostering the growth of Pakistan's emerging mobile phone industry. It's anticipated that significant initiatives will be discussed to boost local manufacturing and export within the sector with the guardianship of China.

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

