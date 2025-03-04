Staged kidnapping foiled: Youth, friend arrested for Rs20m extortion plot

LAHORE – In a surprising turn of events, the kidnapping of a young man in the provincial capital turned out to be staged.

The youth, with the help of a friend, faked his own abduction to extort Rs. 20 million from his family. Police arrested the culprits within 12 hours.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, a citizen named Abdul Rehman reported his son’s kidnapping. Acting swiftly, a special team was formed for the victim’s recovery.

After registering the case, police began their search and quickly arrested the suspects. Shockingly, the kidnapper was none other than the victim himself, who, along with his friend, plotted to swindle money from his family.

DIG Faisal Kamran stated that the family was asked to pay Rs. 20 million for the youth’s release. However, using modern technology, the police successfully apprehended the culprits.

Both the young man and his friend have been handed over to the investigation police for further action.