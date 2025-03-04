Mahira Khan’s photoshoot sparks pregnancy rumours once again

Mahira Khan recently did a photoshoot for a clothing brand, sparking rumors about her pregnancy as the pictures went viral.

In both the photoshoot images and a subsequent interview video, Mahira appeared lively yet composed, speaking with a sense of calm and poise.

Notably, she draped her dupatta in an unusual and particular style, leading to speculation about her being pregnant.

Following the viral spread of these images, rumors about Mahira Khan’s pregnancy began circulating rapidly. However, neither Mahira nor her husband has confirmed or denied the news.

It’s worth mentioning that similar pregnancy rumors surfaced last year, prompting Mahira to issue a denial.

Mahira Khan married her close friend and businessman, Salim Khan, in October 2023. Her son also attended the wedding.

Previously, Mahira was married to Ali Askari in 2007, and they welcomed their son, Azlan, in 2009. The couple divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage, with Mahira taking on the responsibility of raising their son.