Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mahira Khan’s photoshoot sparks pregnancy rumours once again

Mahira Khans Photoshoot Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Once Again

Mahira Khan recently did a photoshoot for a clothing brand, sparking rumors about her pregnancy as the pictures went viral.

In both the photoshoot images and a subsequent interview video, Mahira appeared lively yet composed, speaking with a sense of calm and poise.

Notably, she draped her dupatta in an unusual and particular style, leading to speculation about her being pregnant.

Following the viral spread of these images, rumors about Mahira Khan’s pregnancy began circulating rapidly. However, neither Mahira nor her husband has confirmed or denied the news.

It’s worth mentioning that similar pregnancy rumors surfaced last year, prompting Mahira to issue a denial.

Mahira Khan married her close friend and businessman, Salim Khan, in October 2023. Her son also attended the wedding.

Previously, Mahira was married to Ali Askari in 2007, and they welcomed their son, Azlan, in 2009. The couple divorced in 2015 after eight years of marriage, with Mahira taking on the responsibility of raising their son.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

Australia

1

India

1

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search