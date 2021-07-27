Meesha Shafi slams Saba Qamar for 'hypocritical statement'

The aftermath of Noor Mukadam's brutal murder has led to the impromptu femicide debate that pointedly attacks the fragility of how women are not safe in Pakistan.

Shaking Pakistanis to the core, the rude awakening has sparked outrage through the nation with protests and outrage against gender violence.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, many stars condemned the heinous acts and demanded justice. Amongst them, Saba Qamar also requested her male followers to stop enabling sexual predators.

"Someone said today that all of us women are just one man away from being the next hashtag and it sent shivers down my spine," Qamar wrote on Instagram.

"If you are a man and you've ever cared even once for any woman in your life, please call out men in your circles with predatory behaviour. Please break your bro codes. If you can't do that then stop pretending to be an ally because you're the only enabler then," she concluded.

The Cheekh star's statement was met with criticism as singer Meesha Shafi called out Saba's hypocrisy.

"This is what epic hypocrisy looks like, ladies and gentlemen A lot of you are asking for context out of genuine curiosity and need to understand. Partying with, supporting, giving/sharing space, validating, endorsing and doing frivolous Instagram lives with known sexual harassers and then putting out holier than thou statements about calling out predators is literal hypocrisy."

Shafi continued, "You might have missed that this happened or forgotten but the victims and their traumas can't miss it or forget even if they want to. They can't miss it because they feel it in their hearts. In their guts. In their mental health. In their nausea. In their daily lives."

"You don't get to say this without first holding yourself accountable for your own enabling actions and words defending and supporting predators after survivors have shared their experiences against all odds. No, just no,"

Moreover, #JusticeForNoor has been trending on social media with people demanding justice.