Saudi government suspends meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah Pilgrims

JEDDAH – The Saudi government on Thursday suspended the requirement for meningitis vaccine for Umrah pilgrims.

According to reports, Umrah pilgrims can now travel to Saudi Arabia without having to get the meningitis vaccine.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has informed all airlines through a letter.

Previously, Saudi Arabia had made it mandatory for Umrah pilgrims to get the vaccine 10 days before travel.

However, due to a severe shortage of the meningitis vaccine in Punjab, many pilgrims were struggling to get the required vaccine.