Pakistan announces Feb 8 as day of mourning for Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has announced a day of mourning following the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

On February 8, the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country. A notification has been issued by the Cabinet Division with the approval of the Prime Minister.

It is noteworthy that Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, passed away yesterday in Lisbon, Portugal. He was the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Later, Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was appointed the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili community on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Aga Khan Development Network on X.

His succession follows the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon at the age of 88 on Tuesday. The announcement came after the unsealing of Aga Khan IV’s will.