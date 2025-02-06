Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Poor management disrupts Champions Trophy launch in Peshawar

Poor Management Disrupts Champions Trophy Launch In Peshawar

The launch ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar was marred by poor organization. The event, which was intended to showcase the prestigious trophy, lacked the presence of any government or sports department officials.

The trophy was only displayed for a brief period at Arbab Niaz Stadium before being returned to Islamabad. Despite the event being held in Peshawar, no notable figures from the provincial government or the sports department attended to mark the occasion.

The trophy, which had been brought from Peshawar University to the stadium, saw no representation from any of the current or former cricketers from Peshawar. This led to an air of disappointment as the event failed to garner the expected attention and support.

Earlier in the day, the ICC Champions Trophy had arrived in Peshawar, with plans to showcase it at both Peshawar University and Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. However, the lack of coordination and attendance from local officials and cricketing personalities left the event underwhelming.

This disappointing turn of events casts a shadow over the launch of what should have been a momentous occasion for cricket fans in the region.

