Middle schools reopen in Federal Capital, Punjab, KP & Balochistan today
LAHORE - Public and Private sector schools for sixth to eight grade on Wednesday have resumed educational activities across the country, except Sindh, in the second phase of the government’s reopening of educational institutions.
According to media details, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed reopening of middle schools from September 23 and directed to ensure strict compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
The students, teachers as well as the school administration are required to ensure social distancing and wear masks and regularly use the hand sanitizers.
On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to postpone the second phase of reopening of educational institutions and delayed resuming classes of sixth to eight grade by a week time to further review the COVID-19 situation.
Earlier, in the first phase universities, colleges and school for ninth and tenth grade were allowed to reopen from September 15 under strict implementation of SOPs.
In the third phase, primary schools will be allowed to reopen from September 30.
