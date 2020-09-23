Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield reference today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar will appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Avenfield reference case today (Wednesday).
According to media details, a two-member bench of IHC will hear pleas against sentences awarded to Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar by an accountability court.
Earlier, the court separated Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar‘s case from Nawaz Sharif‘s appeal and adjourned the hearing till September 23.
On July 06, 2018, an accountability court jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case.
The Flagship reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), claiming that that Sharif and his sons set up Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies to manage or acquire expensive properties and used the companies to hide their real sources of assets.
- LHC orders to shut brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 3101:28 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
-
- Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov 1512:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Saudi Arabia decides to allow Umrah from Oct 412:17 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
-
- Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment by Payal Ghosh06:13 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Alizeh Shah looks unrecognisable in her new purple hair05:25 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020