Web Desk
11:44 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield reference today
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar will appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Avenfield reference case today (Wednesday).

According to media details, a two-member bench of IHC will hear pleas against sentences awarded to Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar by an accountability court.

Earlier, the court separated Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar‘s case from Nawaz Sharif‘s appeal and adjourned the hearing till September 23.

On July 06, 2018, an accountability court jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case.

The Flagship reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), claiming that that Sharif and his sons set up Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies to manage or acquire expensive properties and used the companies to hide their real sources of assets.

