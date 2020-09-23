PM Imran lauds Turkish President for raising his voice in support of Kashmiris
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during an address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
In a tweet today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister said Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.
اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی سےاپنے خطاب میں ایک مرتبہ پھر اہلِ کشمیر کے حقوق کیلئےآواز بلند کرنےپر میں صدر اردگان کا تہہ دل سے مشکور ہوں۔ ترکی کی غیر متزلزل حمایت حقِ خودارادیت کی جائز و منصفانہ جدوجہد میں مصروف کشمیریوں کیلئےہمت و حوصلے کا ایک ذریعہ ہے۔— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 23, 2020
