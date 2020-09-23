PM Imran lauds Turkish President for raising his voice in support of Kashmiris
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
PM Imran lauds Turkish President for raising his voice in support of Kashmiris
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during an address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

In a tweet today (Wednesday), the Prime Minister said Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

More From This Category
LHC orders to shut brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec ...
01:28 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov ...
12:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield ...
11:44 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
PM Imran lauds Turkish President for raising his ...
11:14 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
Middle schools reopen in Federal Capital, Punjab, ...
10:45 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss economic situation today
09:12 AM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut
01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr