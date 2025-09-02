Bise Mardan Inter Part 1 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

MARDAN – Intermediate students are excited as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan officially released HSSC Result Gazette 2025. Students across Mardan region can now access the full official results for 11th and 12th class exams through Gazette.

HSSC Part 2 Result Gazette includes detailed information such as individual marks, roll numbers, and school rankings. Students can use it to check their scores, review their school’s performance, or analyze overall result trends.

BISE Mardan Class 11 Gazette 2025

How to Check HSSC Results from BISE Mardan:

Visit the official BISE Mardan website: www.bisemdn.edu.pk Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage. Select your class: HSSC Part 1 or Part 2. Scroll to the “Result Gazette” section. Click “Download Gazette PDF” to view your results instantly.

Students are advised to download the Gazette for complete details and official confirmation of their marks.