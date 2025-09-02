Latest

Pakistan

BISE Mardan Inter Part I Class 11 Result 2025 (Check Results here)

By News Desk
1:17 pm | Sep 2, 2025
MARDAN – Big day for Intermediate students as Mardan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan on Tuesday declared results of Inter Part I & II Annual Examination 2025.

A ceremony was held at Mardan Board Office at 10:00 AM to honor top-performing students. Leading achievers were recognized for their outstanding results in the presence of board officials and education representatives.

BISE Mardan Inter Results 2025

You can visit BISE Mardan Portal HERE or make Call to 0800-30250 for support.

BISE Mardan Inter Class 11 Gazette 2025

