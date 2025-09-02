Bise Mardan Inter Part 2 Hssc Gazette 2025 Download

MARDAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has declared the HSSC Part 2 Result Gazette 2025, bringing a big day for second-year students across the region. Gazette provides complete details of the 12th class examinations, including individual marks, roll numbers, and institutional rankings. Students can use it not only to confirm their personal scores but also to see how their colleges and schools performed overall.

BISE Mardan Class 12 Gazette 2025

The result gazette is considered the most reliable source for checking detailed performance data and analyzing exam trends across Mardan.

BISE Mardan HSSC Part 2 Results

Go to official website: www.bisemdn.edu.pk Click on the “Results” section. Select HSSC Part 2. Scroll down to the “Result Gazette” option. Click “Download Gazette PDF” to view your complete results.

Students are encouraged to download the Gazette for authentic details of their marks and institutional standings.