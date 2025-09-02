Karachi Weather Update: More Monsoon Rains to Lash Sindh Capital in coming days

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub Karachi is likely to get more rains this week as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sounded the alarm about heavy rains from September 7 to 11.

A powerful low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Sindh, threatening to unleash intense downpours. Met experts warn that urban flooding could once again paralyze Karachi, as the city struggles to recover from last month’s deadly rains.

As per advisory, Heavy rain is expected in Karachi and other Sindh districts before mid of this month. There is risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of the metropolis

Just weeks ago, monsoon rains wreaked havoc in port city, leaving several people dead. Residents endured blackouts lasting up to 48 hours, broken roads turned into rivers, and traffic chaos gridlocked the city.

Punjab Floods

The flood situation in Punjab remains critical as the Ravi at Balloki and the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala continue to flow at “exceptionally high” levels. According to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 41 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far, while nearly 900,000 people and 600,000 animals have been evacuated from vulnerable areas.

PDMA officials warned that the floodwaters moving through Punjab are expected to enter Sindh on September 2 and 3, with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam cautioning residents to prepare for potential impacts.

In a bid to protect major cities, the Punjab government has initiated controlled breaches in key flood embankments to divert water and reduce pressure on urban centers.