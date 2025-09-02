Senators rip into PTA over Jazz’s Rs6bn overbilling cover-up

ISLAMABAD – A storm erupted in Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom as lawmakers grilled regulators over Jazz allegedly fleecing customers of more than Rs6 billion through inflated tariffs.

The development comes as government audit exposed major financial irregularities by telecom operators Jazz and Zong, including overbilling, illegal spectrum use, and regulatory lapses that could cost the exchequer billions.

The report found that Jazz overcharged customers by Rs6.58 billion in 2023–24. Widely used packages such as “Monthly Super Duper,” “Monthly Freedom,” and “Monthly YouTube & Social Offer” were billed above Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)-approved rates, with the latter alone generating over Rs2 billion in excess charges.

In latest update, PTA was criticized for failing to curb price hikes of up to 15% per quarter. Experts warn that after Telenor’s exit, reduced market competition has left subscribers increasingly vulnerable to such practices.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) allegedly failed to provide crucial tariff approval records. Instead, it submitted outdated documents, raising suspicions of negligence, if not outright cover-up.

Senator Anusha Rehman came down hard on PTA, questioning whether the tariffs in question were even regulated. “PTA is the custodian of the private sector, and it must show seriousness,” she declared, warning that the regulator’s inaction was tarnishing the entire telecom industry’s credibility.

PTA representative claimed authority asked for more time to verify data but was denied an extension — a defense that did little to calm the furious committee.

Lawmakers also demanded clarity on why audit reports remain hidden from the public until tabled in Parliament, blasting the lack of transparency. The committee has now ordered PTA to bring the full record of tariff approvals to the next session or face tougher action.

The audit report shows damning picture as Jazz allegedly charged higher than PTA-approved rates in clear violation of telecom laws. Among the biggest discrepancies. YouTube and Social package alone raked in an estimated Rs2.12 billion in excess charges from unsuspecting consumers.