Pakistan set to face Afghanistan in key Tri-Nation series clash today

SHARJAH – Pakistan will play its third match of the ongoing Tri-Nation T20 Series today against Afghanistan.

After securing victories in both of their earlier matches, Pakistan currently leads the points table with four points.

In the opening match of the series, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs, followed by a 31-run win against the United Arab Emirates.

A strong contest is expected as both Pakistan and Afghanistan look to solidify their positions in the tournament.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, bounced back in style by defeating the UAE on Monday to earn their first 2 points and move to second place. The UAE, having lost both of their matches, are currently at the bottom of the table.

The series has also seen significant individual milestones. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem made headlines by becoming the captain with the most sixes in T20 Internationals, surpassing Indian star Rohit Sharma.

On the bowling front, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan reached a major milestone as well. With three wickets in the match against the UAE, he became the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with a total of 165 wickets.

All eyes are now on today’s game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as both teams look to build momentum ahead of the series final.