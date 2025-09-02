Four terrorists killed as attack on Bannu FC Lines thwarted

BANNU – Four terrorists were killed as an attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) Lines in Bannu was foiled on Tuesday.

Reports said a group of militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the FC Lines, injuring at least five security personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO).

According to officials, the explosion occurred after a suicide bomber crashed the vehicle into the compound wall, triggering a powerful blast.

Following the explosion, armed terrorists opened fire in an attempt to storm the facility, but security forces responded swiftly and repelled the attack.

In the ensuing gunbattle, four terrorists were killed while five personnel were injured. Authorities confirmed that the injured are out of danger and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

This is the second major attack in Bannu in recent days. Earlier, a quadcopter drone strike targeted an FC checkpoint in the region, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to three others.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Lakki Marwat, two police personnel were martyred after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Machan Khel Adda area, located within the jurisdiction of City Police Station.