UK Commonwealth scholarships for higher studies announced for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistan/AJK nationals under the Commonwealth Scholarship Programme 2025-26 for Masters and PhD studies.

The programme is managed by the HEC in collaboration with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

It provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives. Since 1960, the CSC has funded over 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge and build networks to tackle global development challenges.

The deadline for HEC scholarship portal is October 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM (Pakistan Standard Time).

26 nominations are available for Master’s and 30 nominations are available for General PhD

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these scholarships, you must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements mentioned below:

Be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan /AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For Master scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 16 years Bachelors/master’s degree in the relevant field of study.

For PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree in the relevant field of study.

Candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree. Result-awaiting candidates are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after October 16, 2023 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration and enter their score while filling online HEC application.

Only HAT (General categories i.e. HAT-I, II, III, IV) test is acceptable for the scholarship nominations, specific (other program) HAT tests such as HAT for FATA Baluchistan, etc will not be considered.

Without providing minimum HAT test score (60 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. Those interested applicants who are yet to take HAT test, may register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/

Merit shall be strictly based on HAT score. (HEC reserves the right to modify the merit criteria)

You can click here to apply for the scholarship.