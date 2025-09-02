Jit Finds Gogi Butt Guilty In Balaj Tipu Murder Case

LAHORE – A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu has declared Khawaja Aqeel, commonly known as Gogi Butt, guilty in the case.

According to JIT sources, Butt was mastermind behind killing of Ameer Balaj and maintained close contact with the prime suspect, Taifi Butt.

Officials revealed that Gogi Butt previously been nominated in several murder cases linked to the Tipu family. JIT announced that it will request the cancellation of his bail during the next court hearing.

After Balaj’s murder, Gogi Butt fled country, while the key suspect, Teefi Butt, remains an absconder in the case.

In 2011, a local court acquitted Gogi Butt, in high-profile murder case of Arif Ameer, alias Tipu Truckanwala, father of Ameer Balaj.

The defence argued that Butt had no role in the killing, while the prosecution failed to present substantial evidence linking him to the crime. After hearing both sides, the court accepted the plea and ordered Butt’s release.

The case stemmed from a January 2010 attack at Allama Iqbal International Airport, where Tipu was shot shortly after returning from UAE. He was taken to Mayo Hospital but succumbed to his injuries two days later.