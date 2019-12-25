India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against anti-Muslim citizenship law
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against anti-Muslim citizenship law
Share

NEW DELHI – The Indian police and security forces have stepped up security to stop the massive protest marches planned on Christmas Eve against the new Anti-Muslim citizenship law across the country.

According to Indian media reports, the internet has been shut down in various cities and Indian paramilitary forces have been deployed in markets and public spaces in New Dehli to stop the ongoing protests.

The Citizenship Amendment Act discriminates against Muslims and is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda.

At least 25 people have been killed by Indian forces in protests since the controversial anti-Muslim law was passed.

The controversial law has sparked violent protests across the country and the wave of protests marks the biggest challenge to Modi’s government since sweeping to power in 2014.

More From This Category
India beefs up security to stop protests on ...
12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
SCO member nations jointly foiled over 360 ...
06:15 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Chinese embassy issues safety advisory for ...
04:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air ...
09:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Jamal ...
05:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
OIC expresses serious concern over citizenship ...
09:14 AM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr