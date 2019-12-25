India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against anti-Muslim citizenship law
Share
NEW DELHI – The Indian police and security forces have stepped up security to stop the massive protest marches planned on Christmas Eve against the new Anti-Muslim citizenship law across the country.
According to Indian media reports, the internet has been shut down in various cities and Indian paramilitary forces have been deployed in markets and public spaces in New Dehli to stop the ongoing protests.
The Citizenship Amendment Act discriminates against Muslims and is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda.
At least 25 people have been killed by Indian forces in protests since the controversial anti-Muslim law was passed.
The controversial law has sparked violent protests across the country and the wave of protests marks the biggest challenge to Modi’s government since sweeping to power in 2014.
- Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics case, says Shehryar ...08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019