China, India agree to ease border tensions

BEIJING - China and India have agreed to take steps to ease tensions along a disputed stretch of their border in Ladakh.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict as "fake news".

Meanwhile, Indian media reports said that modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were also discussed in the meeting and this will be taken forward by the both sides.

It is pertinent to be mention here that at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash last week at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier, China said that repeated Indian provocations and violations of LAC and commander-level agreement besides violent attack on negotiating Chinese officers and soldiers triggered fierce physical conflicts causing casualties.