Two terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists and apprehended another in injured condition during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Kulachi on reported presence of terrorists, said the the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, as a result of which, two were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” read ISPR statement.