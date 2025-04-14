Transfer fee for vehicles increased in Islamabad, electric vehicles taxed for first time

ISLAMABAD – The vehicle transfer fee has been increased in the federal capital Islamabad, and for the first time, a transfer fee has also been imposed on electric vehicles, with immediate effect.

According to the report, the transfer fee for vehicles up to 1000cc has been raised from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 2,750. For vehicles between 1000cc and 1800cc, the fee has gone up from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,500, while for vehicles above 1800cc, it has increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 11,000.

For the first time, the government has imposed a transfer fee on electric vehicles: Rs. 2,500 for up to 50 kW, Rs. 5,500 for 50–100 kW, and Rs. 10,000 for electric vehicles above 100 kW.

For motorbikes, the fee for up to 200cc has increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 550, for 200–400cc it is now Rs. 1,000, and for above 400cc, the fee is Rs. 1,500. According to the notification, all fees are to be deposited in the account specified by the Ministry of Finance.