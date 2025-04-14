8th Int’l Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2025 kicks off at Pabbi

PABBI – The 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2025 kicked off at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Monday.

Director General Military Training opened the 60-hour-long Patrolling Exercise, which aims at enhancing military-to-military cooperation under a complex international security environment.

A total of 20 friendly countries and military observers are participating in the exercise. These include Bahrain, Belarus, China, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, the United States and Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, South Africa, and Thailand.

Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission-specific and task-oriented professional military exercise organized annually in Pakistan.

The exercise calls for the highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility, robustness, and professional military expertise for quick decision making in varied situations during the conduct of challenging missions in near near-real environment.

The exercise will help hone basic soldierly attributes besides interoperability through sharing of innovative ideas and mutual best practices.