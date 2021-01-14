Pakistan’s youngest IT prodigy being remembered on 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa is being remembered on her ninth death anniversary today.

Arfa became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) at the age of nine.

She represented Pakistan on a number of international forums, making her family and nation proud of her achievements.

She attended the Tech-Ed Developers conference held in Barcelona on an invitation from Microsoft in the year 2006. Arf was the only Pakistani amongst 5000 developers at that convention.

Microsoft Corporation invited Pakistan’s youngest IT prodigy to America for a visit the same year following her achievement.

She had received the Pride of Performance award, Fatima Jinnah Gold medal and Salam Pakistan Youth award from the Government of Pakistan.

On January 14, 2012, she passed away at the age of 16 after an epileptic attack.