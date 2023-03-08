Search

Rubina Ashraf criticises Alizeh Shah's heavy makeup in dramas

Web Desk 08:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: Rubina ahraf/ Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Rubina Ashraf, a seasoned actress from Pakistan, recently appeared on the show "Kya Drama Hai" on 24NewsHD as one of the critics evaluating dramas and actors based on their acting abilities. Joining her were Atiqa Odho, Nadia Jamil, and host Mukarram Kaleem.

During the show's assessment of the drama "Chand Raat aur Chaandni," Rubina Ashraf gave her opinion on the actors' performances, including Alizeh Shah's. Rubina was critical of Alizeh's identical appearance and heavy make-up in all her dramas, which she believed took away from her acting ability. Consequently, Rubina Ashraf rated Alizeh Shah's performance as "zero."

Elaborating on her comments she stated, “For me, Alizeh is zero because she does not get out of this look in any play. I want her to be without makeup in one of her plays, at least one of the situations. She is all about makeup and wears it even when it is not necessary.” 

During the show, Rubina Ashraf went on to criticise Alizeh Shah's acting abilities and appearance, stating that she seemed to wear the same heavy makeup even during Sehri as she did when she played a bride in a previous drama. Rubina Ashraf then went on to suggest that the era of unintelligent acting ended long ago.

As a result of Rubina's comments, the show's host, Mukarram Kaleem, appeared to take offence and intervened to defend Alizeh Shah. This led to a heated debate between the two critics.

However, Ashraf attempted to diffuse the situation by reminding Mukarram that the criticism was meant to be constructive and not personal. She even playfully teased him, suggesting that perhaps Alizeh Shah was a close friend of his, which was why he seemed to take the criticism so personally.

Lately, Shah was praised for her performance in Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles. Alizeh has to her credit several popular projects including Choti Si Zindagi, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah trolled over new bold pictures

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

