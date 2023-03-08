Rubina Ashraf criticises Alizeh Shah's heavy makeup in dramas

Rubina Ashraf, a seasoned actress from Pakistan, recently appeared on the show "Kya Drama Hai" on 24NewsHD as one of the critics evaluating dramas and actors based on their acting abilities. Joining her were Atiqa Odho, Nadia Jamil, and host Mukarram Kaleem.
During the show's assessment of the drama "Chand Raat aur Chaandni," Rubina Ashraf gave her opinion on the actors' performances, including Alizeh Shah's. Rubina was critical of Alizeh's identical appearance and heavy make-up in all her dramas, which she believed took away from her acting ability. Consequently, Rubina Ashraf rated Alizeh Shah's performance as "zero."
Elaborating on her comments she stated, “For me, Alizeh is zero because she does not get out of this look in any play. I want her to be without makeup in one of her plays, at least one of the situations. She is all about makeup and wears it even when it is not necessary.”
During the show, Rubina Ashraf went on to criticise Alizeh Shah's acting abilities and appearance, stating that she seemed to wear the same heavy makeup even during Sehri as she did when she played a bride in a previous drama. Rubina Ashraf then went on to suggest that the era of unintelligent acting ended long ago.
As a result of Rubina's comments, the show's host, Mukarram Kaleem, appeared to take offence and intervened to defend Alizeh Shah. This led to a heated debate between the two critics.
However, Ashraf attempted to diffuse the situation by reminding Mukarram that the criticism was meant to be constructive and not personal. She even playfully teased him, suggesting that perhaps Alizeh Shah was a close friend of his, which was why he seemed to take the criticism so personally.
Lately, Shah was praised for her performance in Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.mAlizeh has to her credit several popular projects including Choti Si Zindagi, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Bebasi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
