Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London and is likely to hold a meeting with his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on critical national issues.

PM Sharif has been in France to attend an international summit in Paris this week. He also held meetings with a number of international leaders during his France visit.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to stay in London for two days and hold a meeting with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and other national issues.