Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz

Web Desk 10:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz
Source: File photo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in London and is likely to hold a meeting with his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on critical national issues.

PM Sharif has been in France to attend an international summit in Paris this week. He also held meetings with a number of international leaders during his France visit.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to stay in London for two days and hold a meeting with Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and other national issues.

Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz

10:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317.5 320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369 372
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.02 772.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.83
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 746.55 754.55
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Karachi PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Islamabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Peshawar PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Quetta PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sialkot PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Attock PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujranwala PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Jehlum PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Multan PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Bahawalpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujrat PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nawabshah PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Chakwal PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Hyderabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nowshehra PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sargodha PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Faisalabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Mirpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706

