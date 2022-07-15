Hasan Raheem and Abdullah Maharvi drop a new banger

A dentist-turned singer and heartthrob of many across Pakistan and India, Hasan Raheem has been making headlines ever since he stepped into the industry. His recent collaboration with Abdullah Maharvi, a fellow artist, is receiving all the appreciation and anticipation.

The Joona singer was set to release Tu Kahan on July 14. The upcoming banger has been written and performed by Abdullah Maharvi, JANI, and Hasan Raheem. Produced, mixed, and mastered by UMAIR the smash-hit already garnered over 25,000 views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, no music video has been released for the song, but the lyrics are quite catchy and revolve "around heartbreak, questioning a lover’s reason for being so distant.".

Raheem broke records with Aisay Kaisay, Joona, Aarzu, Sar Phira. and Sun Le Na garnering millions of views on YouTube, which ultimately paved the way to debut in Coke Studio Season 14. His songs have received praise from Bollywood actors as well.

Abdullah Maharvi is among the upcoming Pakistani artists ready to take over the industry by storm.