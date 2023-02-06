Search

Pakistani film 'Joyland' to be screened in India on March 10

Web Desk 04:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Pakistani film 'Joyland' to be screened in India on March 10
Source: Instagram

Pakistan’s Oscar nomination movie Joyland will reportedly release in Indian theatres on March 10, as per Press Trust of India (PTI). 

The film’s official Instagram handle shared the worldwide release dates of the Saim Sadiq directorial.

“We’re so excited to share Joyland with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joyland (@joylandmovie)

Joyland will be the first Pakistani film to release in India in more than a decade after Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol. The film has been acquired by HBO for Eastern Europe and negotiations are underway for Italy, Latin America and Israel.

Other than Junejo and Khan, the film stars Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salman Peerzada, and Sohail Samir in pivotal roles. Actor-director Riz Ahmed and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai are also Joyland’s executive producers.

Lifestyle

Indian airline faces Rs7 million fine for underservicing region

06:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

