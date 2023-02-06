Pakistani film 'Joyland' to be screened in India on March 10

Pakistan’s Oscar nomination movie Joyland will reportedly release in Indian theatres on March 10, as per Press Trust of India (PTI).
The film’s official Instagram handle shared the worldwide release dates of the Saim Sadiq directorial.
“We’re so excited to share Joyland with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe,” read the post.
Joyland will be the first Pakistani film to release in India in more than a decade after Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol. The film has been acquired by HBO for Eastern Europe and negotiations are underway for Italy, Latin America and Israel.
Other than Junejo and Khan, the film stars Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salman Peerzada, and Sohail Samir in pivotal roles. Actor-director Riz Ahmed and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai are also Joyland’s executive producers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,300
|PKR 2,350
