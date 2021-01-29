PM Imran to unveil Rs18bn package for Sahiwal today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Sahiwal today to announce the development package over PKR 18 Billion.
The premier will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.
Khan will also address and interact with the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme during his day-long visit.
وزیراعظم عمران خان آج ساہیوال کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے
وزیراعظم ساہیوال میں عوامی فلاحی اور ترقیاتی منصوبوں کا آغاز کریں گے۔#PMIKinSahiwal pic.twitter.com/LF8MjtgF20— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 29, 2021
The distribution ceremony of Ehsaas interest-free loans and Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship will be held today. PM will also hand over tractors to the farmers.
