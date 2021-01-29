Do you know this little girl laughing with Maulana Tariq Jameel?
12:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan's prominent religious figure Maulana Tariq Jameel has recently shared new pictures on the social networking site Instagram. The girl spotted in the pictures is the granddaughter of 'Tableeghi Jammat' scholar.

Maulana and his granddaughter can be seen laughing, while these pictures also depict the beautiful relationship between them.

The 68-year-old captioned the post, ‘Love is giving your kids your undivided attention and time, with my Grand Daughter’.

Earlier in December, Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for the public after he recovered from the novel coronavirus.

In the video clip, Jameel shared details regarding coronavirus when he was not much aware of the circumstances of the disease. Sharing his experience of suffering, he termed the whole experience as a disaster. According to him, he had been in the hospital for 10 days where he saw people dying from the infection.

