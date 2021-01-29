Do you know this little girl laughing with Maulana Tariq Jameel?
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan's prominent religious figure Maulana Tariq Jameel has recently shared new pictures on the social networking site Instagram. The girl spotted in the pictures is the granddaughter of 'Tableeghi Jammat' scholar.
Maulana and his granddaughter can be seen laughing, while these pictures also depict the beautiful relationship between them.
The 68-year-old captioned the post, ‘Love is giving your kids your undivided attention and time, with my Grand Daughter’.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in December, Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for the public after he recovered from the novel coronavirus.
In the video clip, Jameel shared details regarding coronavirus when he was not much aware of the circumstances of the disease. Sharing his experience of suffering, he termed the whole experience as a disaster. According to him, he had been in the hospital for 10 days where he saw people dying from the infection.
What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first ... 01:24 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for public after he ...
-
- Do you know this little girl laughing with Maulana Tariq Jameel?12:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- South Africa allows Muslim women officers to wear Hijab12:00 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran to unveil Rs18bn package for Sahiwal today11:30 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
-
- Paani Key Pankh – PM Imran launches documentary drama in Islamabad ...08:05 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- This new drama has become Netflix's most popular series ever06:55 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Pamela Anderson marries for the fifth time05:50 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021