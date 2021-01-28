Paani Key Pankh – PM Imran launches documentary drama in Islamabad (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will provide all possible assistance to promote film and drama industry in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of documentary drama titled "Pani Ke Punkh" in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon, the premier stressed the need to focus on producing original content instead of copying others.

“Pakistani nation has huge potential and we will have to repose confidence in ourselves to tap this hidden talent,” he said while recalling that Pakistan was leading in the drama industry and we will have to strive hard for reviving this past glory.