Shahroz Sabzwari praises ex-wife Syra over daughter's remarkable upbringing

Celebrity power couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal continue to be in the spotlight for a plethora of reasons.

This time, the lovebirds made an appearance on Time Out with Ahsan Khan and had many interesting revelations, in particular, Shahroz appreciating ex-wife Syra Shahroz.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal.

Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor and the supermodel had to withstand a storm of backlash.

Now, Sabzawari has commented on his child Nooreh's remarkable upbringing and he was quick to credit her mother Syra Yousaf.

He explained that his daughter lives with her mother, but visits often. “She lives with Syra because she is her mother, and mothers are the ones who can truly educate the child. I just enjoy with Nooreh."

"Once she’s a little older and starts understanding things a little bit better, that’s when the father’s work gets involved. Right now she sleeps and wakes up with her mother. Dads are there to spoil you and that’s what I do,”

Furthermore, Shahroz added that he would never want his daughter to be away from her mother, “We always wanted her to maintain her relationship with her mother because that is the priority. We never even thought of anything different.”

Moreover, Sadaf also revealed that she would like to have three children, “We have one daughter. Now I pray that God gives us three sons.”

Prior to their split, Syra and Shehroz had signed a film together which is said to revolve around a romantic narrative.