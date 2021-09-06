Money Heist famed Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan
With the fast-paced technology and cross border interactions, the internet is full of surprises as the netizens are spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers.
Now, social media is going gaga after finding a lookalike of Money Heist’s Professor that too in Pakistan. The doppelganger of Professor has been created a frenzy on the internet with his striking resemblance.
With season five of Netflix popular show 'La Casa de Papel' having a record-breaking response, it has surely rocked the world with its plot.
Professor's character played by Alvaro Morte has been the ultimate epitome of cunningness and charm. As his lookalike is spotted, the shopkeeper can be seen busy writing down something in the viral picture.
Professor's pakistan connection pic.twitter.com/K7UV5jgAnO— Thug (@ThugofLuv) September 5, 2021
The man in question is a spitting image of Professor as he rocks his signature large-framed glasses and beard down to his facial features.
Money Heist is among the top Twitter trends and has been trending on Netflix after the first volume of its season 5 release on Friday. The rest of the episodes would be released later on the streaming giant.
