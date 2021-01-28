‘Student robbers’ loot two boys in Karachi

KARACHI - Two students were robbed of their valuables in an area of Karachi by two miscreants, one of them was also carrying a school bag, showed CCTV footage.

The video of the incident, which occurred in North Karachi-11, has been doing circles on the social media, exposing the rising trend of street crime in the metropolis.

The criminals, who were riding a bike, stopped the students in a street and snatched three mobile phones and bag of a students at the gunpoint and fled away easily in the broad daylight.

Karachi police claim the culprits, who had dressed up as students, will soon be arrested with the help of the CCTV footage.