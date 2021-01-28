Punjab bans Basant again

10:55 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Punjab bans Basant again
LAHORE – In view of Basant season, the Punjab government has issued directives to the concerned authorities for ensuring the complete ban on kite flying throughout the province. 

A notification issued by the Home Department of Punjab said that the ban shall be “vigorously ensured”. 

It further said that legal action should also be taken against the manufacturer and sellers of kites under the provision of “The Punjab Proibition of Kite Flying, Ordinance 2001. 

Authorities including IGP Punjab, all divisional commissioners, Lahore CCPO and others have been directed to comply with the directions in order to avoid any untoward incident. 

The Punjab government had banned the festival through a notification in 2007 following deaths and injuries related to the festival. 

