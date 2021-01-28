Police trace underage driver spotted driving SUV in Multan

10:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – Police have traced the minor boy who was spotted driving a black Land Cruiser in Multan in a viral video.

The underage driver has been identified as six-year-old Fahad. His father, Mazhar Abbas, told police that Fahad had driven away in his absence.

The vehicle was confiscated while the father was booked under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance.

However, police allowed the man and his son to go home after submitting surety bonds.

Multan police was in search of the minor boy after the video went viral on social media three days ago.

The minor boy can be seen driving a Land Cruiser on Bosan Road, Multan’s busiest road. The child was not stopped despite the presence of a number of wardens and police checkpoints along the way.

The underage driver can be seen standing on the floor of the car to reach peddles and to be able to see the road.

