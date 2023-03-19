More trouble for Imran Khan as new terror case lodged over Judicial Complex clashes

ISLAMABAD – Clashes broke out in Islamabad’s Judicial Complex on Saturday when PTI chief Imran Khan arrived to appear before the court in the Toshkhana case, which left at least 25 policemen injured.

A day after the brutal incident, police in the federal capital registered another case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and dozen PTI leaders for attacking law enforcement personnel and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex.

Anti riots forces and armed supporters of the former ruling party used weapons against each other with teargas used from both sides. PTI workers even pelted stones at cops alongside petrol bombs to set vehicles on fire. A police check post was also ablaze during the conflict.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against the defiant leader and his aides under sections 148, 149, 186, 353, 380, 395, 427, 435,440, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 was also included.

The complainant, who is the SHO of Ramna police station, accused Imran Khan along with his supporters of violating Section 144. It stated that workers hurled stones at a checkpost of the Dhok Kashmirian police station, and torched barriers and tents.

PTI workers were accused of vandalizing Judicial Complex and attacking buildings with rocks besides stealing a hand weapon and a wireless set.

The FIR was lodged after Islamabad's top cop visited the judicial complex at night where he met workers of various forces, and warned of legal action against culprits.