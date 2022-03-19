Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs proposes ban on game shows in Ramadan

With Ramadan around the corner, Muslims are preparing for the auspicious month with zeal and zest. Offering a chance to enhance their spirituality and rejuvenate their faith, Muslims fast all day long.

Among the plethora of Ramadan preparations, special transmissions are also introduced which comprises games, interviews and musical stuff. These television shows start right after Iftar and go till Sehr.

This year, the Ministry Of Religious Affairs' has proposed a ban to stop the airing of game shows during the holy month.

Further, the ministry has set up six guidelines to be followed in respect of the holy month. The guidelines have been constructed after observing the previous years when the transmissions were a source of entertainment only.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry has urged in a letter that these issued six guidelines need to be strictly followed by television channels. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri maintained that the promotion of Islamic teachings and sectarian harmony should be the sole interest and focus of the transmission.

رمضان ٹرانسمیشن سے متعلق عوامی حلقوں کی شکایات پر وزیر مذہبی امور @NoorulhaqPir نے @PresOfPakistan اور @PakPMO کو رمضان نشریات کے حوالے سے 6 رہنما اصول ارسال کر دیے: 1۔ معاشرے میں مذہبی و مسلکی ہم آہنگی کا فروغ رمضان نشریات کی اولین ترجیح ہونا چاہئے۔ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/yQMnBIBv1c — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) March 17, 2022

2۔ رمضان نشریات میں متنازعہ مسائل، مسلکی بحث سے ہر ممکن اجتناب کیا جائے۔ 3۔ رمضان نشریات کے میزبان ضروری دینی و مذہبی علم سے آراستہ ہوں۔ 4۔ میزبان و مہمانوں کا ڈریس کوڈ ماہ رمضان کے تقدس کے مطابق ہو۔ 5۔ مقدس شخصیات/مسالک کے ماننے والوں کا احترام ملحوظِ خاطر رکھا جانا چاہئے 2/3۔ — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) March 17, 2022

6۔ سحر اور افطار کے اوقات میں گیم شو اور دیگر غیر سنجیدہ پروگرامز نشر کرنے سے اجتناب کیا جائے۔ نیز ماہ رمضان میں غیر اخلاقی، غیر مناسب اشتہارات و پروگرام نشر کرنے پر پابندی لگائی جائے۔ وزارتِ اطلاعات، پیمرا / ٹی وی چینلز کو مناسب ہدایات جاری کی جائیں۔ @NoorulhaqPir 3/3 — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) March 17, 2022

Moreover, the ministry has urged Prime Minister to approve the guidelines. The ministry has urged channels to keep the set guidelines in mind in order to avoid any disturbance.