PM Imran’s secretary Azam Khan appointed executive director of World Bank
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Imran Khan-led federal government has given the approval to appoint secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan as Executive Director World bank (WB) for a term of four years.
A notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment division said Azam Khan, Secretary to the Prime Minister, had been appointed in the World Bank for a span of four years starting from November 1.
The tenure of the current director, Naveed Kamran Baloch, will end in November this year and Azam Khan, who belongs to the 1990 batch of Central Superior Services of KP cadre, will replace him.
Prime Minister’s Office revealed that Khan went through the procedure which was followed by previous World Bank executive director postings however critics claimed that the process was short-circuited for PM's close aide.
Azam Khan has been named out of top bureaucrats including Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Privatisation Secretary Nasir Jamey and Industries Division Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.
The coveted post of executive director represents a group of countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, and Algeria on the World Bank’s board.
WB official is reportedly hired to defend development projects of seven nations while providing input on their macroeconomic reports, giving opinions on global economic issues, and defending quotas and voting rights of their constituency.
Reports in local media also suggest that Azam Khan earlier picked Asad Hayauddin as secretary for economic affairs, who then nominated him for the foreign post. The government was supposed to move the summary in August or September however Khan secured the summary around five months earlier.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi 'slaps' Azam Khan after ... 07:05 PM | 18 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reportedly slapped the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Final of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo C’ship in ...07:33 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant07:31 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's ...04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs proposes ban on game shows ...05:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022