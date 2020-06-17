Smart lockdown: Two sectors of Islamabad to be sealed from June 18
ISLAMABAD - In a bid to prevent community spread of coronavirus, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to partially seal two sectors of the federal capital with effect from June 18.
According to a notification issued by District Magistrate Islamabad, the sub-sectors I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1 and I-10/22 along with main Marakiz of I-8 & I-10 are being sealed with effect from June 18, 2020 (12:01 am) in public interest and until further orders.
The notification has been issued in exercise of powers under the Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on the list of National Institute of Health (NIH) duty traced by the surveillance teams.
However, the exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, groceries stores and bakeries, patients for aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency etc.
These exemptions shall be regulated by the SOPs issued by the magistrate office from time to time regarding prevention of COVID-19.
The citizens have been appealed to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time.
The Islamabad Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army would cordon off the above mentioned areas in order ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus.
